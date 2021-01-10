KATHY DAWN HUBBARD CLAY, On January 8th, 2021 Kathy departed this life and is now in the arms of Jesus.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Dean Hubbard, Ruby Hubbard; and nephew, Jeffrey Hubbard.
Left to cherish her memory: husband, Tim Clay, son Tyler Pell and stepsons Ethan Clay and Travis Clay. Brothers Rodney (Becky) Hubbard of Virginia; and David (Dianne) Hubbard of Elkview, WV.
Brother-in-law: Ronald (Tammie) Clay of Linden, VA; sister-in-laws: Glenda (Danny) Johnson of Ripley, WV; Delores (Kenny) Fisher of Ripley, WV; and Tamara Clay of Nitro, WV; several nieces and nephews.
Kathy was an avid Herd fan and graduate of Marshall University. She went on to work for MRC Global (McJunkin) for 33 years. Kathy loved the color purple, shopping for a good deal, and her pets.
"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13
The family wishes to thank the services of HospiceCare; nurses, Michelle and Jo.
The visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m., Tuesday January 12, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Clendenin, WV. The funeral will immediately follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Rodney Smith officiating.
