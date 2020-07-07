KATHY ELAINE LANHAM, 58, of Sissonville passed away at her home on Friday, July 3, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. She was the daughter of James Edward Dawson and the late Judy Elaine Dawson.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 37 years, Garry Lanham; children, James Carl Lanham, Michael Tyler Lanham, and Matthew Ryan Lanham; grandchildren, Colton James Lanham, Connor James Lanham, and Kashlynn Jade Lanham; sisters, Sherry Withrow (Brent), and Kristi Sanders (Timmy); nieces and nephews, Brent Withrow II, Katelyn Linville, Christopher Linville, and Jacob Sanders; and a host of friends.
Funeral service will be held at Long & Fisher Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9, at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. with Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will immediately follow after the service at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.