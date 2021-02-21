If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane...
I would walk right up to Heaven and bring you back again...
KATHY JILL BUTCHER, 67, of Sissonville, departed this life on February 13, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital. God whispered her name and her work here on earth was done. Kathy was loved by many and especially known for the love and kindness that she shared with all who came in contact with her. Kathy was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a sister, an aunt, and always a friend. She was warm like a summer breeze. To know her was to love her. She loved flowers, springtime, coffee mugs, tea, long talks, time with her kids and grandkids, her cat Tobey, and country music.
She shined as bright as the stars in the sky, a beautiful shooting star...Magnificent .... then fleeting...
She will be remembered in every heart she ever touched on this earth, with warmth and a smile.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Jesse Ray and Meredith Cobb; and her brother, Howard Ray Cobb.
She leaves behind her loving husband, William Scott Butcher; her devoted children; Tony Toler (Tammie) of SC, Kellie Jill Rogers (Robert) of WV, Lori Toler of WV; Her cat, Tobey; and her step daughters; Crystal Haynes (Jeffrey) of WV, Andrea Butcher of HI, Leslie Armour of WV, and Vickie Butcher of WV. Her treasured grandchildren; Travis Goodwin of WV, Hali Goodwin of WV, Brendon Toler of GA, Matthew Toler of GA, and Christine Toler of SC. Also her sweet great Grandchildren; Liam Goodwin of WV, Weston Mulcahy, of WV, Nathaniel Toler of GA, and Baby Tatum Tyler due to arrive July 2021. Her brother Dale Cobb (Donna) Of WV; sisters; Janice Slusher of WV, and Cindy Cobb of FL and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends that she loved dearly.
The family will be holding a private service for Kathy. Thank you all for your thoughts, prayers, and condolences.
Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home. www.longfisherfuneralhome.com