KATHY KAYE ALDRIDGE JOHNSTON went home to see Jesus on April 9, 2021 at home, with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
