KATHY LORA HARVEY JOHNER, 76, of Wharton passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of Marvin and Agnes Harvey who preceded her in death. Also waiting for her arrival are her sister, Judy Miller; her brother, Dockie Harvey; and precious son, Mark Shane.
Kathy loved attending church and singing with the Gloryland Choir and with her husband and children as the Johner Family. She was a member of Bright Prospect Missionary Baptist Church and in her later years attended Gordon Union Church. One of her greatest joys was her evening car rides with her sweetheart.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Clinton Gail; daughter, Vonna Legg; son, Matthew (April) Johner and daughter, Kelli (Scott) Pauley all of Wharton; five grandchildren, Kacie (Chris) Atha of Charleston, Maycee Johner, Mason Johner, Dallas Pauley, Dakota Pauley and step grandson, Aaron Dickerson all of Wharton; and two great grandchildren, Avery and Abby Atha. She is also survived by brother, Odie (Greta) of Daniels, Tommy (Jenny) Harvey of Wharton; and sister in law, Dottie Harvey of Cyclone; and a host of family and friends, and her special cousin and life long best friend, Emma Brow.
The family would like to thank the Boone County Ambulance Authority, Boone Memorial Hospital ER and Dignity Hospice; and to our friends at the Van Professional Pharmacy for the endless caring and generosity.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 15 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Matt Johner and Tim Spratt officiating. Burial will follow in Harvey Toler Cemetery, Wharton, WV.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.