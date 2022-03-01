Kathy Slack Williams Mar 1, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KATHY (SLACK) WILLIAMS, 67, of East Bank, passed away February 24, 2022. Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kathy East Bank Pass Away Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Larry A Rhodes Blank John Pierson Blank Terri Elizabeth Thaxton Sylvia Elaine Jarrett Smith Blank William Carroll Lovejoy Robert Clayton Elswick Sr. Sandra Kay Cook Hazelett Dreama Kay Turley Blank Linda DiCarlo Blank Davis Patrick Antis Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 1, 2022 Daily Mail WV More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down