KATHY SUE SIMMS, age 70, of Eaton Rapids, MI and formerly of Scott Depot, WV, died Tuesday January 3, 2023 at her residence.
Born March 30, 1952 in the Northup Community in Gallia County, she was the daughter of the late Henry E. and Bernice Hall Hudson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by 1 son; Neal Allen Simms, 2 brothers; Ellis Hudson and Conard Hudson; and by 1 sister; Barbara Barnett.
Kathy is survived by her husband; Richard Michael 'Rick' Simms of Eaton Rapids, 2 sons; Adam (Leanne) Simms of Eaton Rapids and Aaron Simms of Citrus Springs, FL., 2 grandchildren; Benjamin Simms and Matthew Simms, and by 1 Aunt; Edna Hall of KY.
Kathy loved her grandchildren and enjoyed fishing, dancing and collecting Carnival glass and toothpick holders. She retired from CAMC as a Supervisor over the Medical Transcription Dept. after 45 years of service.
A Celebration of Life service will be 1 pm. Saturday January 14, 2023 at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 am.- 12 pm., with the services following at 1 pm. She will be buried at a later date beside her son in Swan Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask contributions can be made to the Christian Children's Fund, PO box 1911 Merrifield, VA 22116-1922, or Toys for Tots in your State or Sparrow Hospice 1210 West Saginaw Ave. Lansing, MI 48915