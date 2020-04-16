KATHY WHITE, 65, of Accoville, formerly of Sumerco, went home Monday, April 13, 2020, at Logan Regional Hospital. Her request was to be cremated and there will be no services. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Thursday, April 16, 2020
Ashworth, James - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Cisco, Melissa - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Cummings, Elsie - 2 p.m., John Summers Cemetery, Paxton Ridge, Walton.
Hamric, Earnest - 2 p.m., Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
McCue, Virgil - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.