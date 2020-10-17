Kathyrn Gould

KATHYRN ANNABELLE KITTY GOULD of Charleston, WV, a loving mother of four children, went to be with the Lord on Friday October 9, 2020 at the age of 92 after a long battle with cancer.
Her warm hugs and glowing smile will be greatly missed. The daughter of Clemens and Juanita Fischer, she was born on March 17, 1928 in Huntington, WV. Kitty was an active member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church and Fort Hill Garden Club.
A loving wife and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond (Ray) C. Gould and daughter Sandra Carter.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Jackson of Charleston, WV, sons: Richard Gould of Union KY and Scott Gould of Southwestern, Ohio, seven wonderful grandchildren and nine precious great-grandchildren. Plans are incomplete at this time.
In Lieu of flowers you can make donations to Morris Memorial United Methodist Church.