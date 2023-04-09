Thank you for Reading.

Kathyrn Lee Mason
KATHRYN LEE MASON, 80, passed away on March 26, 2023, after a short battle with breast cancer.

She was born on January 15, 1943, in Springfield Ohio. She started her career working for the Internal Revenue in Dayton Ohio. After getting remarried and moving to Chillicothe, OH for a couple of years, she finally settled in St. Albans, WV.

