Kathyrn Lee Mason

KATHRYN LEE MASON, 80, passed away on March 26, 2023, after a short battle with breast cancer.
She was born on January 15, 1943, in Springfield Ohio. She started her career working for the Internal Revenue in Dayton Ohio. After getting remarried and moving to Chillicothe, OH for a couple of years, she finally settled in St. Albans, WV.
Once in West Virginia, she changed career paths and started working for Optometrist, Dr. Freda Slaymaker. After Dr. Slaymaker's passing, she was the Optical Manager for Sterling Optical in Barboursville, WV. She retired from The Vision Center at Walmart in South Charleston, WV.
Kathryn was an avid reader and loved scrapbooking, and sudoku puzzles. She was a big fan of watching tennis, especially Rafael Nadal, her favorite player.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen (Harry) Rollins; sister-in-law, Bonnie Grubb, and her beloved husband, Dennis B. Mason.
She is survived by her daughter, Shawn (Louie) Johnson; son, Greg Mason; granddaughter, Cassie (Zach) Walker; nephew, Mark (Heidi) Simms; long-time friend, Teresa (Barry) Adkins; companion, Gene Westfall and her adored dog, Fritz.
Per her wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Charleston or your favorite local animal rescue.