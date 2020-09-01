Essential reporting in volatile times.

KATRINKA SUZETTE LIGHT, 64 of Danville, WV passed away August 30, 2020. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m Tuesday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be observed.