KATRINKA SUZETTE LIGHT, 64 of Danville, WV passed away August 30, 2020. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m Tuesday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be observed.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.