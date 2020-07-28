KATY BATARSE, daughter of Michael and Antonia Kretchmer Modri was born in Jerusalem and passed away in Charleston, WV.
Katy Batarse, 87, of Bethlehem, Palestine entered into her heavenly realm on July 22, 2020.
Katy is preceded by father and mother, Michael and Antonia Modri , husband, Pascal Batarse, brothers Hans, Franz, Anton Modri and sister Rose Modri .
Katy Batarse is survived by her son, Georges Batarse, her daughter, Bernarda Bandak, and her grandchildren, Zack Bandak, Tamina Batarse, Samer Bandak, Ethan Batarse, and Catherine Bandak. Katy's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of Katy's life. The legacy of Katy's kind spirit, passion for learning, love of music, zest for life will live on through them.
She will also be greatly missed by the Batarse and Modri families and friends in Bethlehem, Germany, France and America.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to https://www.mitriraheb.org where Katy Batarse was an active member of the older adults club.
There will be no public service or visitation. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com