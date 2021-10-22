KAY CLARK CRAFT 76, of Charleston, WV, passed away on October 19, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
Kay was born November 12, 1944, in Rand to parents, Bernard F. and Ruby Hunter Clark. She was a member of Rensford Independent Missionary Baptist Church. In high school, Kay could be found high stepping across the field as a majorette and had fond memories of participating in the annual Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival. She graduated from Dupont High School in 1962 and worked for many years at the former Holiday Inn-Charleston House on Kanawha Boulevard.
Kay was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Bernard Hunter, Milton Ray "Ike" and Donald Lee Clark; nephew, Jeffrey Ray Clark; husband, Dewey G. Craft, long-time companion, Jim Bailey and her beloved pet dog, Daisy.
She is survived by nieces, Cathy Moore of Utah, Leah Payne of Crown City, Ohio, Karen Clark Gerbo of Morgantown and Tricia Clark of Charleston; and nephew, Garth Clark of Virginia.
Kay had a very close-knit group of loyal friends with whom she shared many years of joy, laughter, travel and fun. In her final months, they also provided loving, personal care to Kay, as well as to her precious Bichon Frise, Buddy.
Special thanks to Johnny Watson and Michelle Wilson and their families for their help. Special thanks are also extended to Dr. Ahmed Khalid at CAMC Cancer Center, Dr. Lloyd Farinash at CAMC Radiation Oncology Services, Dr. Mark Cooper at Marshall Surgery, and to all the supportive and compassionate staff encountered at these facilities during Kay's visits for care.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, October 23, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Ed Jarrett officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney following the funeral.
In consideration of the Covid pandemic, friends are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.