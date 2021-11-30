KAY F.H. BACKUS of Roanoke, Virginia, passed with peace and grace on October 12, 2021. She was predeceased by her loving husband, William "Bill" in 2012.
Kay is survived by her sister, Priscilla Johnson of Roanoke; niece, Amy Padgett (Ty); and beloved great-nieces and nephews, Bryn, Brooklynn, and Christopher of Roanoke, and nephew, Brian Carte of Bethel Park, Pa.
Kay was born in Ansted, W.Va., in 1936, graduated from West Virginia University Institute of Technology and moved to Belle, W.Va., to begin her career as a teacher. She threw her energies into being a high school English teacher at DuPont High School in Kanawha County, W.Va. She fostered a warm-hearted manner with all of her students for 29 years. Many of those students kept in touch over the years, even after her retirement.
She will always be remembered as a loving sister and aunt, and to those who knew her best as a "five-foot spitfire" whose greatest passion was helping all those who found themselves crossing her path.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Salama, Barbara, and her team at Valley of Hope Hospice, and Harmony Memory Care, for their care and support.
A Celebration of Kay's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hilarity for Charity, a non-profit organization, whose mission is "to change the trajectory of Alzheimer's and dementia through empowering people with the tools, knowledge, and skills to take care of their brain health while also providing critical support to families impacted by the disease" or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.