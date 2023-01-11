Thank you for Reading.

Kay Frances Campbell
SYSTEM

KAY FRANCES CAMPBELL, 71 of Campbells Creek, went home to be with the Lord Sunday January 8, 2023 at her home.

Kay was born in Charleston on June 26, 1951 to the late Ozzie & Thelma Dunbar Grubbs. She was a 1971 graduate of Charleston High School and a member of Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle.

Tags

Recommended for you