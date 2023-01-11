KAY FRANCES CAMPBELL, 71 of Campbells Creek, went home to be with the Lord Sunday January 8, 2023 at her home.
Kay was born in Charleston on June 26, 1951 to the late Ozzie & Thelma Dunbar Grubbs. She was a 1971 graduate of Charleston High School and a member of Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle.
Kay married the love of her life, Larry Campbell in 1973. This April would have marked fifty years of marriage. As a child Kay stated her greatest desire was to have a Godly home. God granted her this with her marriage and subsequently the birth of her three daughters. She always emphasized Jesus Christ as the foundations of her family's life. Her children were taught at a young age that serving Christ is the most important thing you can accomplish. This will always be her most important legacy.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a special baby grandson, Atticus; siblings, Frank, Mary, Alma, David, Claude, Weatha, Carl and Douglas.
Kay is survived by her loving husband, Rev. Larry Campbell; daughters, April Campbell and Jessica (Shawn) Groves all of Charleston, Kara (Adam) Ferguson of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Ashton, Abigail and Campbell Bowe, Sophia and Sabrina Groves, Felix and Stella Ferguson; sisters, Brenda Facemyer, Dorothy Kelly; brother, Bill (Kathleen) Grubbs all of North Carolina.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday January 12, 2023 at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle with Bob Brown and Rev. Larry Campbell officiating. The service will be Live Streamed on the Church's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Anderson-Dunbar Cemetery, Dunbar.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday January 11, 2023 at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the Ronald McDonald House 341 Erkenbrecher Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229 or Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle 187 Point Lick Drive Charleston, WV 25306.