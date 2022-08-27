KAY FRANCES MILLER (nee White), 71, of Foster, West Virginia passed peacefully in her home on August 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born to Dencil and Gladys White of Wharton, West Virginia on January 19, 1951, she was the sixth of seven siblings. Kay was a 1968 graduate of Van High School. Shortly after graduation she married Warren Kay Miller of Foster, West Virginia. Over 53 years they together created a beautiful life with two children - Stacie and Darren, lots of love and laughter, and a home full of memories. Kay was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church of Danville, West Virginia for 44 years.
Kay was preceded in death by her son Darren Jay Miller, mother Gladys White (nee Hopper), father Dencil White, and brothers Marvin White, Mike White, and Rev. Danny White.
She is survived by her husband Warren Miller, daughter Stacie Raby (John), grandchildren Kaitlan Perry (Timothy), Taylor Raby, and Nicolas Raby (Alexandria), great-grandsons Benjamin and Jacob, in addition to many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Bible Baptist Church Missionary Fund.
A Memorial Service for Kay will be held on Sunday, September 4 from 2 - 3 p.m., at Bible Baptist Church, followed by a short service, officiated by Pastor John Barker.
Kay's family would like to take the opportunity to thank Dignity Home Health and Kanawha Hospice for their exceptional care of Kay in her final months, especially her nurse Melanie for providing comfort for both Kay and her family. Additionally, a thank you to Handley's Funeral Home and Bible Baptist Church for their attention and help these last weeks.