Thank you for Reading.

Kay Frances Miller
SYSTEM

KAY FRANCES MILLER (nee White), 71, of Foster, West Virginia passed peacefully in her home on August 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born to Dencil and Gladys White of Wharton, West Virginia on January 19, 1951, she was the sixth of seven siblings. Kay was a 1968 graduate of Van High School. Shortly after graduation she married Warren Kay Miller of Foster, West Virginia. Over 53 years they together created a beautiful life with two children - Stacie and Darren, lots of love and laughter, and a home full of memories. Kay was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church of Danville, West Virginia for 44 years.

Kay was preceded in death by her son Darren Jay Miller, mother Gladys White (nee Hopper), father Dencil White, and brothers Marvin White, Mike White, and Rev. Danny White.

Tags

Recommended for you