KAY FRANCES SPAULDING 72, of Dry Branch passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at CAMC Memorial. She was the daughter of the late Clinton and Blanch Spaulding. Kay enjoyed drawing, watching television, and occasionally going out to eat.
Kay will be missed by her sister, Bonnie Wireman; nieces, Myrtle Reed and Cheseline Bower; and nephews, David and Danny Scott. In addition to her parents, Kay is preceded in death by her siblings, Jenna Lee Ward, Eline Phillips, Harold Spaulding, Virginia Higginbottom, Irene Jesse, Jackline Buzzard, and Mary Cooper.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Pryor Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will immediately follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.pryorfh.com