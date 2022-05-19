KAY FRANCES WORLEY, 79, of Gainesville, GA, formerly of Chelyan, WV met Jesus face-to-face on May 5th, surrounded by her family.
Kay (the youngest of 7 children) was born on August 8, 1942 in Charleston, WV to Edward and Vaughnie Gilliland.
Kay was married to Jerry Hovatter for eight years before his death in 1967 and was later married to Jack Worley for 29 years before his death in 2000.
Kay loved Jesus and taught many about Him while attending and serving at Chelyan United Methodist Church. She loved her church family as well as singing in the church choir.
Kay was devoted to her family and would often put the needs of others in front of her own. She loved spending time with family, playing games like Yahtzee and Liverpool Rummy and laughing. Nothing made her happier than having all of her family at her home, eating, playing games and laughing. Kay had a great sense of humor and loved to make desserts for her son and son in law to fight over.
While we are so very happy for her because she is having the time of her life in heaven, she will be greatly missed by so many people.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy Hovatter Boyd of McKinney, TX and son Todd Worley of Gainesville, GA and their spouses Jeff Boyd and Jennifer Worley, her grandchildren Jourdan Boyd, Olivia Boyd-Hamp and her husband Atticus Hamp, Jackson Worley and Jenna Worley and great grandchildren Layla Grace Boyd-Hamp and Isaac Boyd-Hamp. Kay is also survived by her last living sibling, David Gilliland of Paris, KY and her niece Carolyn Sue Tucker of Summersville, WV as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m., at Chelyan United Methodist Church. The family will welcome visitors beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The graveside service will immediately follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV.