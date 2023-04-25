KAY " GRAMMY" GIBSON, 80, of Nitro, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, on Friday, April 21, 2023 after a short, but hard-fought illness.
Kay was a 1961 graduate of Nitro High School where she was a majorette and choral accompanist. She was employed as an administrative assistant at Nitro Church of God for 28 years where she also served as pianist, organist, Sunday school teacher, youth leader, WCG (Women of the Church of God) officer, Bible School Director, and Children's Director. Kay attended Nitro Church of God from birth until 2011, became a Christian at an early age, and has attended Teays Valley Church of God for the past 12 years.
The job that gave her the greatest joy was being a homemaker for her husband of 61 years, and their two daughters. Her love and happiness increased with the addition of sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry, daughters, Lisa (Forrest) Hall and Beth (Eddie) Ferrari of Nitro, sister, Frances (Bill) Snyder of South Charleston, and sisters-in-law, Lee O'Shea of New York, and Carol Gibson of Winfield. Her most-prized possessions were her grandchildren, Megan Hall, Katelin Ferrari, Hunter (Kasie) Ferrari, and Becca (Jacob) Holmes, and great-grandchildren, who all carry her name, Tobin Kay Holmes, and Leo Gibson and Josephine Sayre Ferrari. Also, special loved ones Stephen, Evan and Emerie Crowell.
Services will be Thursday at 7 p.m. with a viewing at 6 p.m. at Teays Valley Church of God (185 Connection Pt. Scott Depot) with the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt officiating.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home (409 6th Avenue, St. Albans).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Reuben and Treva Sayre Endowed Scholarship Fund at Anderson University, 1100 E. 5th Street, Anderson, Indiana, 46012-3495.