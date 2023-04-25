Thank you for Reading.

Kay " Grammy" Gibson
KAY " GRAMMY" GIBSON, 80, of Nitro, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, on Friday, April 21, 2023 after a short, but hard-fought illness.

Kay was a 1961 graduate of Nitro High School where she was a majorette and choral accompanist. She was employed as an administrative assistant at Nitro Church of God for 28 years where she also served as pianist, organist, Sunday school teacher, youth leader, WCG (Women of the Church of God) officer, Bible School Director, and Children's Director. Kay attended Nitro Church of God from birth until 2011, became a Christian at an early age, and has attended Teays Valley Church of God for the past 12 years.

