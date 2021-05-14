KAY HICKMAN 72, of Ronda, WV crossed over into Canaan Fair land on May 12, 2021. Kay was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Kay cherished her family dearly. She retired from the State of WV with 10 years of service.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Betty Rogers; and sister, Joyce L. Petry. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John R. Hickman, Sr.; children, Susie Hickman, and John R. Hickman, II (Tina); beloved granddaughter, Allyson Hickman whom she loved beyond measure; step granddaughter, Brooke Howell (Cody and family); beloved nephew whom she loved dearly, Robbie L. Petry (Lorelei); sisters, Donna (Ellis) and Debbie Bradley; brother, Pete (Jeannie), Larry Rogers, Jimmy (Betty), and Timmy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Pryor Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Bishop Paul Rose will be officiating. Internment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practice. Online condolences can be left by visiting:www.pryorfh.com.