KAY LYNN BOWLING was born on February 28, 1961 in Mongomery, WV, the daughter of David & Thelma (Kossuth) Cunningham.
She married Steve Bowling in Powellton, WV on November 21, 1983. She and Steve moved to Branson from Richwood, WV in 2003. Kay worked in nursing homes helping the residents with their dietary program. She loved her Friendship Freewill Baptist Church family in Branson. She had great friends that she participated in hobbies with including bowling, and her crochet club and she enjoyed taking dulcimer lessons at the Branson Senior Center and her patient teacher who taught her.
Kay passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Cox Medical Center Branson at the age of 59.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Steven Bowling.
She is survived by her husband Steve Bowling of Branson; sons, Gary Bowling of Sacramento, CA and Shane Bowling of Bellingham, WA; brother, David Cunningham and wife Regina of Charleston, WV and one grandson.
Memorial services will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2 p.m., in Friendship Freewill Baptist Church, Branson.