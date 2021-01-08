KAY FRANCES GRAHAM LYONS, 79, of Glen went home to be with the Lord Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Braxton County Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
She was a Baptist and a Christian. She worked as a woman's advocate in many court rooms.
She was the daughter of the late Harry Theodore Graham and Liddy Weavlean Triplett Graham. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Gay Inez Thompson and Barbara Paniauga.
Kay is survived by: sons, Walter Theodore Lewis, Everette Eugene Lewis and Terry William Lewis; sisters, Maureen L. Westfall, Weavlean Libby Hobby and Linda Louisa Smith; brothers, Harry Theodore Graham, Terrance Hale Graham and Daniel Lynn Graham; 3 grandchildren.
According to Kay's wishes there will be no services and burial will be in Wood Memorial Park Greer, South Carolina.
Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements.
