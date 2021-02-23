KAYDIN ASHER JARRELL, infant son of Candice Jarrell and Timothy Wines passed away February 19, 2021.
In addition to his parents he is survived by sisters, Naressa French and Hayli French; brother Braedon Angel; great grandmother Eleanor Westfall Talbert; aunts Aimee French, Andrea Staats and Cassandra Garnes.
He was preceded in death by grandmother Patricia Southall and Grandfather Michael Jarrell.
Funeral Service will be 1 pm Wednesday, February 24, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Friends may call from 11 am until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.