KAYE Y. TRIMBLE, 75 of Cabin Creek passed away August 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
She is the daughter of the late James "Duke" and Mayme Abshire Massey. Kaye was married to the late Leonard "John" Trimble for 57 years and was also preceded in death by her sister Connie Epperley Martin and brother Randy Massey.
Kaye was the manager at Tudors in Marmet for 34 years and loved every minute of it.
Kaye is survived by her devoted daughter and caretaker Michelle William and husband Keith; grandsons Keith, Steven, Cameron, and Parker Williams all of Cabin Creek. Great grandsons; Hunter Dorman, Tommy and Brantley Williams all of Princeton. Kaye is also survived by her brother Jimmy Epperley, and ex-wife Lovisa Fox Epperley, sisters; Marlena Jo Harris and husband John, Paula Burns and Joe, and a host of nieces and nephews and great friends.
Funeral services to be held at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery on Wednesday, August 12 at 1 p.m. with Paris Workman officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call from 12 noon till time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Amedysis home health and hospice for the wonderful care provided to Kaye over the past two years.
She was a special woman with a heart of gold. She will be missed by all who knew her.
