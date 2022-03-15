Kayla Lee Thaxton Mar 15, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KAYLA LEE THAXTON, 26, of Charleston, gained her wings on Sunday, March 13, 2022. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Keller Funeral Home Kayla Lee Thaxton Arrangement Dunbar Wing Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Lisa Carol Boggess Blank Kandice Cierra Gibson Blank Robert Lee Bess Sr. Gene R. Monk Thomas R. Mullenax Blank Jessica Fox Blank Thomas R. Mullenax Linda Del Sowards Hughes Susan Elaine Young Blank Phyllis Harless Ireland Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing