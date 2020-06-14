KAYLAN GAYLE REYNOLDS passed peacefully at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, on June 9, 2020, at the age of 56.
She is survived by her two children, Kayla and Jessica Reynolds; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Tamera Miracle; niece and nephew, Maya and Cole Miracle of Columbia, Mo.; brother, Scott Miracle of S.C.; uncle and aunt, Wesley and Donna King of Big Chimney.
Kaylan was born on August 31, 1963, in Howard County, Maryland. She graduated from Hoover High School in 1981 and from West Virginia State University in 1990 with a bachelor's degree in Board of Regents. She worked as a sales associate for Macy's 36 years.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, June 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Reynolds family.