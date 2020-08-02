Kaylee Wood

KAYLEE DAWN WOOD, 22, of Oak Hill, died unexpectedly July 25, 2020 at Montgomery General Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her sister Jessie Wood, grandmother Joann McGraw and grandmother Dixie Yates.
Kaylee is survived by her 2 month-old son, Xavier, mother Angela Yates, father Mark Wood, step-mother Florence McCallister, nephew Josiah Mitchell, grandparents Joe & Trudy Atha, and Bob McGraw, LeRoy and Lois Wood of Fayetteville, sisters Emily Atha, and Rikki McCallister, brothers Tyler, Daniel and Nathan McCallister, special cousins Kelsie Atha, Brianna Dunn and Rayna Jackson, Best Friend Tyleesha Bates and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Kaylee was a beautiful young woman who once loved sports, was an All-County Basketball player and full of life that was taken all too soon. She will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Burial will follow at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville. Visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com