KAYLIN ELIZABETH MURRAY, 22 of Marlinton passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Burial will follow in the Ruckman Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the funeral home from 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lantz Funeral Home to Help the family with the funeral bill.
