Thank you for Reading.

Keith Anderson
SYSTEM

KEITH ANDERSON, 74, of Milton, West Virginia, passed away at home on May 24th surrounded by his family.

Keith is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Teri Thomas Anderson; daughter, Lisa Shaffer-Kinder and her husband, Mickey Kinder (Elkview, WV); son, Brian Anderson and his wife, Anita Anderson (Milton, WV); daughter Melissa Anderson Benson and her husband, Neil Benson (Culloden, WV); step-son, Thomas Hill (Norton, VA); and sister, Doris Anderson James and her husband, John James. Keith is survived by eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you