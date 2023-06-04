KEITH ANDERSON, 74, of Milton, West Virginia, passed away at home on May 24th surrounded by his family.
Keith is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Teri Thomas Anderson; daughter, Lisa Shaffer-Kinder and her husband, Mickey Kinder (Elkview, WV); son, Brian Anderson and his wife, Anita Anderson (Milton, WV); daughter Melissa Anderson Benson and her husband, Neil Benson (Culloden, WV); step-son, Thomas Hill (Norton, VA); and sister, Doris Anderson James and her husband, John James. Keith is survived by eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Edward Anderson; mother, Elizabeth Jane Maloney; brothers, Edward Anderson and Stanley Anderson; and son-in-law, Richard Shaffer.
Keith served his country in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged. He worked for the Penzoil refinery in Clendenin, West Virginia, where he served as President of the local union, and retired from Marathon Petroleum. Keith served the community and honored veterans as an elected member of the Board and as Commander at the American Legion post 139 in Milton, West Virginia. Keith enjoyed his family, the outdoors, farming, and raising cattle.
A memorial service celebrating Keith's life will be held at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview on June 10 from 11:30 - 1 p.m. Bill Meadows will be officiating with food afterwards at the First Baptist Church gymnasium, for all who wish to come.
A service honoring Keith's service to his country will be held at the American Legion Post 139 in Milton on Saturday, June 17, at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Legion Post 139 General Fund, PO Box 297, Milton, WV 25541.