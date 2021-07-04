Thank you for Reading.

KEITH E. BOWLES, 89, of Poca went Home to be with the Lord on June 23, 2021. Visitation will be on July 26, 2021, from 11 a.m., to Noon and the service will begin at Noon at Elizabeth Baptist Church, Bancroft, WV. Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Bowles family.

