KEITH E. BOWLES, 89 of Poca went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Keith was a loving husband and respected father, he spent his whole life taking care of his family and providing for them. Keith was an Army Veteran, serving in the Korean war, then married the love of his life Beverley Melton Bowles and raised four children with her. He retired from Frito Lay and Mr. Bee Potato Chip Company, he enjoyed reading, golfing, bowling, spending time at the beach and doing whatever activity that made his wife happy. A member of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Bancroft.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Beverley Melton Bowles, mother Georgia Call, father Keyser Bowles, step mother Bertha Ellis, brothers Ray, Wesley and Ralph Bowles.
He is survived by his children, daughter Theresa Yost, husband Douglas; sons Kirk, wife Heide, Keyser, wife Sonia; daughter, Michelle Luikart, husband Denver; grandchildren Laura Rannells, Lisa Yost, Cesar Vasquez, Adam, Caleb and Noah Luikart; great-grandchildren Alex, Nicholas and Santiago Vasquez; sister Mary Lou Ward of Teays Valley and brother Philip Bowles of Tennessee.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., - 12 p.m., July 26, 2021, at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Bancroft with a memorial service to follow with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating.
The family wishes to thank all of those who have shown their care through calls, visits and prayers over the recent weeks. A special thank you to Tammy Hale and the Hospice staff for their attentive comfort and care.
In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, W. Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Keith's family and you may send the family condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com