KEITH EDWIN BROTHERTON went to be with the Lord January 17, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. Keith, 75, was born on June 15, 1946. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, his parents, Robert and Betty, step-mother Inez, sister Barbara, and longtime companion Betty Totten. He was a graduate of Ripley High School where he was very active in FFA and received the American Farmer Degree. Keith also attended West Virginia University.
After high school Keith worked for Massey Ferguson and in construction. He later started the Farm Shop and was involved in the bailer twine and had many rental properties. He served twelve years as the Circuit Clerk for Jackson County. Keith served on the Jackson County and West Virginia Democrat Executive Committees. He was honored as the Jackson County Democrat of the Year..
Keith attended Parchment Valley Baptist Church and volunteered in the Snak Pak Ministry Program. He was very active in both church and civic activities.
He is survived by his niece, Amelia (Andrew), nephew, Clark, brother-in-law, David, and step-brothers and sisters, Woodrow, Gatha, Rowena, Flora, and Dean. He will be missed by his many friends, as Keith did not know a stranger.
Herman Robinson will be officiating the funeral at Waybright Funeral Home on Thursday, January 20th, at 1pm with internment immediately following in the Parsons Cemetery, Gay, WV. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Keith would have been honored for charitable donations to be made to the Parchment Valley Baptist Church.