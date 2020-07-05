KEITH JAMES CAMPBELL, born February 2, 1986, in Brockton, Massachusetts, passed away on June 27, 2020, at home, where he lived with his mother, Cheryl E. Campbell, and sister, Kimberly A. Hayden.
Keith suffered from a long-term mental illness.
Keith has touched many hearts, his passion was his music, he loved guitar, and writing songs.
Keith will be joined with his loving grandparents, Paul and Nora (Dolly) Campbell.
Keith is survived by his brother, Roy H. Hayden Jr., who lives in Tennessee; sister, Janice Mae Hayden and her fianc Lonnie Spencer from Ripley; father, James R. Campbell of Brockton, Massachusetts; Aunt Nancy Campbell Coffin; Uncles John and Paul Campbell; Aunt Susan Alden - Harrington; and 10 cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Campbell family.