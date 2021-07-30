KEITH "KEIFFER" ANTHONY YOUNG, 33 of Charleston, passed away, July 24, 2021 from complications of a recent illness.
Keiffer was preceded in death by his loving father, Bruce Kelly Young.
Keiffer loved to learn. He earned an Associate's Degree in Electronics and Computer Technology. He will be remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor, compassionate spirit, and beautiful smile.
Surviving Keiffer are his four beautiful daughters, Emily, Bella, Veda and Madeline; mother, Buffy Payne; two brothers, Zachery and Bryce; paternal grandparents, Vivian (Butch) Brown and Keith Young; maternal grandparents, Glenn & Patricia Payne.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.
