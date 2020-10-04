KELLEY A. MILLER, 53, passed from this life to the next on September 30, 2020. She knew Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and is at peace in His presence.
Kelley was born in Nitro, West Virginia, on August 12, 1967. She was greatly loved by her mother Suzanne Moss and Suzanne's husband, Elza R. Moss, along with her beloved sisters Carrie Miller, Terri Miller and her favorite niece Jamie Miller. Kelley was also the devoted and loving mother of her very talented and exceptional daughter, Brooklynn Anne Miller, a freshman at Nitro High School. Her love for Brooklynn knew no bounds, and she devoted over a decade to encouraging and equipping Brooklynn with principles and priorities to guide her through life. Kelley was a graduate of Nitro High School. She obtained her Associate Degree from West Virginia State College (1987), a paralegal diploma from West Virginia Career College (1990), a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management from Wheeling Jesuit College (1997), and a Master of Legal Studies from West Virginia University (2005). Kelley spent virtually her entire career in public service to the United States Courts. She served with distinction as the long-time Courtroom Deputy for the senior judge on the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, the Honorable John T. Copenhaver, Jr. Those who worked closely with Kelley knew that she possessed excellent judgment and was skilled in matters of criminal law and procedure beyond what one would expect from even a member of the Bar practicing in that area.
Kelley is survived by Brooklynn (14), her mother Suzanne Moss and Suzanne's husband Elza, two sisters, Carrie Miller and Terri Miller, her favorite niece Jamie Miller, her beloved Aunt Debora Baertschi and her treasured cat Tawny and family dog Luke. Kelley cherished her friends Missy Harris, a constant source of support and encouragement, Cindy Clark-Jones, and Rhonda Wilkinson.
Her family expresses their deep gratitude to Kelley's other faithful friends and supporters, Calvin Daniels, Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr., and his wife Camille, Judge Frank W. Volk and his wife Angie, Gabe Wohl and her husband Dan Lattanzi, and her longtime co-workers Barbara Steinke and Catherine Schutte-Stant.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank J. Miller and many other family members.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kelley online to Susan G. Komen for the Cure and, owing to her big heart for homeless pets, also to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.