KELLI BETH HARRAH, 63, of South Charleston, passed away Sunday, March 5, after an extended illness. Kelli was the daughter of the late Bonnie & Dick Harrah. She is survived by sister, Karen Harrah, and nephew, Kylar Harrah; both of Arizona.
To say Kelli Harrah lit up a room is an understatement. She typically blew in like a small tropical storm and her personality immediately filled up every room upon her arrival.
She had so many people who loved her and whom she loved deeply. Her sudden departure has left a lot of people with a broken heart. In her time on this earth, the number of people whose lives she touched and whose lives were enriched by knowing her and loving her are countless.
Kelli was a 1978 graduate of Winfield High School. She was beautiful, smart, generous, thoughtful, hilarious, fiercely loyal, vivacious, and a fashion plate. She was also brutally honest with everyone she knew and loved, especially regarding your choice of outfit or current hair style.
There is no one else like Kelli Harrah and there never will be. If you were lucky enough to have been loved by her, there was no question that you knew she loved you. She will be deeply missed by many.
Kelli didn't want a funeral service; she couldn't bear the thought of people crying over her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Chase Healing Fund (ChaseHealingFund.com) in Kelli's name and in honor of her beloved late, dogs JoJo and Muffin, and her loyal-to-the-end girl, Zoey.