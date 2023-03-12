Thank you for Reading.

Kelli Beth Harrah
SYSTEM

KELLI BETH HARRAH, 63, of South Charleston, passed away Sunday, March 5, after an extended illness. Kelli was the daughter of the late Bonnie & Dick Harrah. She is survived by sister, Karen Harrah, and nephew, Kylar Harrah; both of Arizona.

To say Kelli Harrah lit up a room is an understatement. She typically blew in like a small tropical storm and her personality immediately filled up every room upon her arrival.

Tags

Recommended for you