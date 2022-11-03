KELLY JONES, 61, of Charleston, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at home. She was born March 22, 1961 in Glendale, WV to Jane Ann Harlan and the late George Oscar Jones. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School in Moundsville, WV, and Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA.
Kelly was a talented chiropractor who was beloved by her patients. She owned a thriving practice in Ravenswood, WV, where she treated the community until her retirement in 2015. Upon moving to Charleston, Kelly became a community organizer. Her public health outreach with SOAR helped save lives.
Kelly never missed an opportunity to remind friends and family that she loved them. She was generous, compassionate, smart, and always the funniest person in the room. She adored animals, and her dogs meant the world to her.
In addition to her father, Kelly was preceded in death by sisters Susan Harper, Christine Barbalate, and Georgeanne Gandee; nephew Jesse Kuhens and niece Leah Barbalate.
Along with her mother, Kelly is survived by daughters Emily and Tiffany Comer of South Charleston; father of her children, Mike Comer; brother George Jones of Ravenswood; and nieces and nephews Amber (Eric) Ottinger of Charlotte, NC, Jordan (Jess) Kuhens of Marietta, OH, Alexandria (Shawn) Boykin of McKinney, TX, April Harper of Columbus, OH. In addition to family, Kelly is survived by an abundance of friends and fellow organizers.
A celebration of life will be held privately among family.