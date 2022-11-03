Thank you for Reading.

Kelly Jones
SYSTEM

KELLY JONES, 61, of Charleston, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at home. She was born March 22, 1961 in Glendale, WV to Jane Ann Harlan and the late George Oscar Jones. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School in Moundsville, WV, and Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA.

Kelly was a talented chiropractor who was beloved by her patients. She owned a thriving practice in Ravenswood, WV, where she treated the community until her retirement in 2015. Upon moving to Charleston, Kelly became a community organizer. Her public health outreach with SOAR helped save lives.

Tags

Recommended for you