KELLY LEA BURDETTE,53 of Mammoth, passed away Friday April 16, 2021 after a long battle with Cancer. She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet Burns, sister Sharon Coleman, and grandson Jeremiah Burdette.
Kelly was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Roy "Kenny" Burdette her dad Carlos Burns, daughters Crystal Balser (Lee Laughlin) and Alicia Balser (Troy Levings); sons Matthew Balser. And Roy (Makayla) Burdette; grandchildren, Ethan Balser, Mackenzie Randolph, Brookelynn Laughlin, Jevin, Aerianna, Gavin, Atalaya, and Joseph Burdette, and Trenton Gibson; sisters, Marsha, Melissa and Michelle Burns. And a host of other family members and friends.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Face Coverings and social distancing are required at the Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 1:30 to 3 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com