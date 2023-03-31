KELLY MICHELLE EVANS MARTIN, age 60, died Saturday, March 25, 2023 at her Virginia Beach, Virginia home.
Kelly was born into a loving, intimate family on August 5, 1962 in Charleston, West Virginia. She was the first daughter born to Robert F. and Sandra Davis Evans. She grew up in the nurturing community affectionately known as Pinewood, a smaller part of the areas of Institute and Dunbar, WV.
Her formative years were spent in Charleston where she attended Kanawha County Public Schools, graduating with honors from Dunbar High School in 1980. During her high school years, she became an exchange student, living in France for a period of time. Kelly possessed many positive attributes and was a gifted individual. She was a graceful, attractive, and accomplished dancer, having started dancing lessons when she was a young girl. When she became older, she studied the art of dance with many professional dance masters in New York City, NY. She was a ballerina with the Charleston Light Opera Guild for many years, and taught dancing to underprivileged children for a short time. After graduating from high school, Kelly received a full academic scholarship, and matriculated to Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.
Kelly married J.B. Martin, IV on June 16, 1990. They lived for awhile in Washington, D.C. While living there, Kelly was was employed by the Internal Revenue Service as a Tax Auditor. From 1998 to 2015, she was the Practice Manager for her husband's dental office, called Friendly Faces Dental Practice. Her organizational memberships included Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and The Links, Incorporated.
Kelly leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends. She leaves such a light in this sometimes dark world and she will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Kelly was preceded in death by her infant son, Dade, who expired at birth, her paternal grandparents, William and Ollie Brown Evans, maternal grandparents, Clarence and Helen Scott Davis, aunt, Constance Davis Johnson, and her fur-baby, "Keiko."
Kelly leaves to rejoice in her memory, her loving parents, Robert F. and Sandra Davis Evans, Charleston, WV, beloved former husband, Dr. J.B. Martin, IV, Virginia Beach, Virginia, a devoted sister, Kristi Evans, Virginia Beach, Virginia, nephew, Evan Dupree, Charleston WV , niece, Lesli Evans, Virginia Beach, Virginia, aunts, Deborah Davis Jackson (Frederick), Bluffton, SC, Margaret Evans Sawyer (Milon), Columbus, Ohio, and a multitude of cousins, and many friends.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charleston, WV. The family will receive visitors from 11 - 1 at the church. "The Ivy Beyond The Wall" ceremony will take place at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Virginia State University Foundation.
Keller Funeral Home, Inc., Dunbar, WV is in charge of arrangements.