Kelly Michelle Evans Martin
KELLY MICHELLE EVANS MARTIN, age 60, died Saturday, March 25, 2023 at her Virginia Beach, Virginia home.

Kelly was born into a loving, intimate family on August 5, 1962 in Charleston, West Virginia. She was the first daughter born to Robert F. and Sandra Davis Evans. She grew up in the nurturing community affectionately known as Pinewood, a smaller part of the areas of Institute and Dunbar, WV.

