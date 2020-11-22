KELSEY SUE SISSON, 28 of Ripley, passed away November 19, 2020 at Charleston Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 21, 1991 in Charleston daughter of Rick Sisson and Shari Carwithen Sisson. Kelsey was a 2010 graduate of Ripley High School. She always loved helping and being around people, she never met a stranger. Kelsey had a love for all animals and was always kind to them.
She is survived by her parents, Rick (Melissa) Sisson and Shari Carwithen Sisson; her sister, Jessi Sisson; brothers Eddie Jones and Bill Whited; step brother Brandon Riggs and step sister Jenny Riggs; grand parents, Hullah Carwithen, Denver (Karen Wallen) Sisson along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Frances Knight and grandfather, Ronald Carwithen.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Burial will be in the Sisson Cemetery, Tug Fork, Ripley. Friends may call on the family from 12 p.m., until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com