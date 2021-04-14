KELVIN ROVON 'KJ' TAYLOR, JR, 18, of Charleston, WV departed this life on April 7, 2021 to senseless gun violence.
Born September 19, 2002 to Kelvin Taylor, Sr and Tara Taylor, he was a standout basketball and football player for the Cougars and slated to graduate this Spring from Capital High School.
KJ's infectious smile, sense of humor, loyalty and straight up attitude was loved, respected, and will be dearly missed by all his family, friends, classmates and teammates. KJ was a hard worker and aspired to study sports medicine in college. KJ also had an interest in real estate particularly property demolition and revitalization. KJ recently spent time in Arizona and played his senior football year for Chandler High School where he was part of the 2020 Arizona State Championship Team (he wore #84). He was a West Side boy to his core and loved being able to get anywhere in his community by walking.
Simply put, KJ was a good kid and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his grandmothers Mary Ellen Triggs and Kimberly Taylor and his grandfather Edward Hamlin.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents Kelvin and Tara Taylor, his grandfather William Richmond, his great grandfather Wendall Taylor and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, teammates, classmates and family.
Services will be Friday April 16 at the Charleston Civic Center 200 Civic Center Dr, Charleston at 11 a.m., Friends may call two hours prior the service at the Civic Center.
There will also be a Memorial service immediately following the service at University Of Charleston "Laidley Field" 1549 Piedmont Rd. Charleston.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.