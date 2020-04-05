KEMPER LAWRENCE LAWSON, 92 years old, of St. Albans, went to his Forever Home on March 26, 2020, after a long illness.
He served his country in the Navy during WWII on the submarine USS Sterlet ss392. He then graduated from Marshall College in 1952 with a degree in business. He worked at Suburban Motor Freight and was Vice President of Distribution for Hecks Department Store. He was a member of Cross Lanes Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jack Hitchcock, and many loved ones.
Kemper is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Sylvia Yates Lawson; his son, Larry J. and his wife Mary Jo Lawson; daughter, Brenda J. and her husband Rudy Burcham; son, J. Michael Lawson; granddaughters, Kimberly and her husband Jim Murphy, Kelly and her husband Andrew Miller, Barrie and her husband Frank Kidd; grandson, Brian Hitchcock; great - grandchildren, Alexis and her husband Pat Cantrell, Noah, Jacob, Elijah Miller, and Brian Kidd. He loved them very much. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, and church family.
Thank you to our Church, his caregivers, Kanawha Hospice, and Cooke Funeral Home.
A graveside service will take place at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar at a later date.
A graveside service will take place at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar at a later date.