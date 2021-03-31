KENNA J. WAYNE, formerly of Reamer in Clendenin, passed away on March 27, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston, WV.
Kenna is proceeded is death by his loving wife, Medora Wayne, and daughter, Sylvia Ruth Harrah.
Kenna served in the Army during World War II and was a retired book keeper. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his wife and being outdoors.
He is survived by his son, Paul (Melinda) Wayne of TN; Son-in-law, Stephen Harrah of Charleston; sisters, Eloise Motsinger of Florida and Ruby Coleman of Florida; and 5 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.