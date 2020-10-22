Kenna Scott Ray

KENNA SCOTT "LUCKY" RAY, age 75 of South Charleston passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at home.
He was born November 5, 1944 in Charleston, son of the late John and Eileen (Perry) Ray. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Keith "Bunny" Ray, Ronald "Happy" Ray, Charles "Dick" Ray, Robert "Jolly" Ray and sister, Linda Hannon.
He was a 1962 graduate of South Charleston High School and retired from C&P Telephone Company/Bell Atlantic.
Lucky served his country in the US Army Reserves and WV Army National Guard. He was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church where he held many positions of service, was active in the choir as well as a lay minister. He was the former Executive Director of the American Baptist Men - USA. He made numerous mission trips to Nicaragua and within the US helping where the Lord led him. He was also a long-time member of the AB Men Disaster Relief team and made many trips in and out of WV to assist with flood cleanup, home repairs and builds.
Lucky is survived by his loving wife, of 52 years, Leola "Lee"; daughter, Lisa Norman, her husband Randy and his son Alex of Cross Lanes, WV; son, Kevin Ray of South Charleston, WV; sisters, Elizabeth "Susie" Hughes (Ronnie) of Ashton, WV and Evelyn Ray of Cross Lanes, WV.
A service to honor the life of Lucky will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday October 24, at Bethel Baptist Church, South Charleston, with Rev. Mark Jarrell officiating. Private family interment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm on Saturday at the church.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to American Baptist Men at ABMen.org or Bethel Baptist Church, 5028 Kentucky St., South Charleston, WV 25309.
