KENNELE LAVON GROOM, age 42 of Charleston died August 24, 2020. He was born April 19, 1978 in Montgomery and was the son of Rossina Groom of Charleston and Kenneth Mattox of Columbus, OH.
Surviving is his parents, six children and a host of siblings, aunts and uncles.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London with Repass at Shiloh Church in Charleston, WV. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home where social distancing is required and please wear your face masks.