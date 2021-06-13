KENNETH A. "KENNY" ADKISON, 60, of Red House passed away Thursday June 10, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday June 14, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
