KENNETH BOYD HAMONS, 72, of Hillsboro, WV passed away amongst friends and family at the Pocahontas Center on April 24, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with lung cancer. In keeping with his wishes, Kenneth will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Friday, April 30, from Noon-12:30 p.m. with visitation immediately following until 4 p.m.
