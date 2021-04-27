Thank you for Reading.

KENNETH BOYD HAMONS, 72, of Hillsboro, WV passed away amongst friends and family at the Pocahontas Center on April 24, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with lung cancer. In keeping with his wishes, Kenneth will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Friday, April 30, from Noon-12:30 p.m. with visitation immediately following until 4 p.m.

