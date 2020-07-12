KENNETH BRADLEY VANHOOSE, 61, of Charleston, WV, born August 28, 1958, the third child and first son of the union of James and Wanda (Bailey) Vanhoose, completed his earthly journey Friday, July 10, 2020, at Genesis Valley Center on Lincoln Drive.
He was a high school athlete participating in football and track. Brad played Little League Baseball and church league basketball.
He started his career as a painter for W.Q. Waters and went on to establish his own company, Carolina Service Group in Anderson, SC. Later he merged as a partner with Industrial Specialities LLC, which he operated until Alzheimer's impacted his life.
Brad has three children from two marriages, Lanique of Phoenix, AZ, Grant Vanhoose of Piedmont, SC, and Taylor Brockman of Anderson, SC. He also leaves to share memories six grandchildren, Jasmin and Shereef Younis of San Hose, CA, Toren and Teal Brockman of Anderson, SC, James and Rett Vanhoose of Piedmont, SC. He dearly loved his visits with all of them. Brad is also survived by his brother, Steve Vanhoose; and sisters, Deborah Vanhoose and Susan (Bart) Haynes.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Pastor Kent Estep officiating and friend Alan Mendeloff also sharing. Friends will gather one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
We wish to thank the staff of Genesis-Valley Center for their love, care and support extended to Brad during his declining years.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.