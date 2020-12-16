KENNETH CANTRELL, 72, of Liberty passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 13, 1948 in Kanawha County, a son of the late Hermie and Elsie Cadel Cantrell.
He is survived by his two daughter, Candy Moore (Robert) of Liberty and Missy Price (Tim) of Gay; brothers Winston Cantrell of Mississippi and Ricky Cantrell of Elkview; sisters Vada Lynn of Pinch, Margie Redman of Elkview and Dimple Cottrell of Illinois; grandchildren Brandon Moore, BreAnna Ashby, Jessie Moore, Collen Moore, Robert R. Moore, Brandi Moore, Hope Price and Timmy Price Jr.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, April Dawn Price.
A funeral service to celebrate Kenneth's life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 18th at Waybright Funeral Home with Pastor Marvin Welch officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. Military Rites will be performed by the Jackson County Honor Guard.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the funeral home by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.