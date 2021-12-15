KENNETH D. NEGLEY, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on December 10, 2021 while at the Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston, WV. Kenneth was born on Feb. 5, 1938 to Dale G. and Erna E. Negley in Akron, Ohio. After graduating from North High School in Columbus, OH, he went on to study and receive his degree in Chemical Engineering from The Ohio State University in 1961. Upon graduation, he moved to Charleston, West Virginia to begin a 40-year career working for Union Carbide Corp. There he met and wed the love of his life, Barbara, to whom he was married to for 57 years. They had two children, Beth and Chris, and resided in Cross Lanes, WV for 54 of those years. They attended Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, where he was beloved member of the congregation.
He is best known for being a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of his whole family. He was also a well-known volunteer for his community. He volunteered for several years at Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha County on the "Tuesday Crew", volunteered at CLUMC on the "Wednesday Work Crew", worked at the Church Mouse, a ministry of CLUMC, and was best known as "Mr. Negley", the WV Read-Aloud volunteer that read to hundreds of children at Cross Lanes Elementary and Point Harmony Elementary from 2000-2020. He touched so many students and teachers' lives with his stories, trivia, and his "Fun Fridays".
Ken is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents, and his sister Lois. He is survived by his daughter, Lori Beth Kirk, and husband Kevin, his son Christopher Negley, and wife Angela, his beloved grandchildren Tyler Kirk, Kourtney Clark (Ethan), Nicholas Negley and Rhiannon Negley, his great-grandchildren, Treyson Clark and Alaia Clark, his nephew, Gregory Smith, wife Diane, and several nieces and nephews.
Ken enjoyed many hobbies, which included travel, reading, and golf, but his one true love was being an Ohio State Buckeye fan. He proudly wore his scarlet and grey, and enjoyed saying "O-H" and anxiously awaiting and "I-O" from anyone who might respond. With his love of travel, he visited several states, many foreign countries and was proud to take his grateful family along for many of his adventures. Among their travels were several cruises, trips to Hawaii, Europe, Disney and many more. He will be sadly missed by all who were lucky to have known him. His family's wish is to carry on his legacy of love of family and service to the community.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m., at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church with the Rev. Krysta Rexrode Wolfe officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 - 4 p.m. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston, WV.